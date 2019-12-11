Inner Line Permit Regime Extended to Manipur, President Kovind Signs Order

New Delhi: Two days after Home Minister Amit Shah said that Manipur will be brought under the inner line permit (ILP) regime, President President Ram Nath Kovind signed the order in this effect on Wednesday.

Manipur is the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable. To visit the ILP-regime states, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Home Ministry.

Shah on December 9 had said after Manipur is brought under the ILP regime, the problems of all the northeastern states would be taken care of as mentioned in the Citizenship Bill. He had also reassured that no provision of Article 371 would be violated by the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

(With PTI inputs)

