Innovative Concrete Floating Jetty on Its Way to Ahmedabad

An innovative concrete floating jetty is on its way to Ahmedabad. It is part of a water-aerodrome being made on Sabarmati river and Narmada river near the Statue of Unity. Shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya today announced that the seaplane project will be a reality soon.

The seaplane project will provide faster and hassle-free travel option to long, treacherous and hilly regions of the country. Till now, 16 seaplane routes have been identified under the UDAN scheme.

Mandaviya said the Sabarmati and Narmada River-Statue of Unity seaplane route will save time and boost tourism, as it provides a bird’s eye view of the Narmada Valley and the Statue of Unity.

The officials were instructed to come up with an Indian model of the waterdrome after a thorough study of the infrastructure in countries like the US, Canada, the Maldives and Australia.

After detailed deliberations, Mandaviya directed Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to join hands to commence the seaplane operation by October.

The bathymetric and hydrographic surveys of the seaplane routes, to be undertaken by IWAI on behalf of Airport Authority of India, will have to be done latest by September end.

The IWAI will manage the inland waterways project, while the SDCL will manage the coastal areas one. Both will coordinate with the Ministry of Shipping, flight operators, the Ministry of Tourism as well as the DGCA.