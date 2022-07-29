CHANGE LANGUAGE
Innovative Measures Being Undertaken to Involve Local Communities in Tiger Protection: PM Modi
Innovative Measures Being Undertaken to Involve Local Communities in Tiger Protection: PM Modi

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 15:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection, the prime minister said(Credits: PTI)

Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection, the prime minister said(Credits: PTI)

International Tiger Day is marked on July 29 with an aim to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded all those actively working to protect the big cat and said innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection. International Tiger Day is marked on July 29 with an aim to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues.

“On International Tiger Day, I laud all those who are actively working to protect the tiger,” Modi said in a tweet. “It would make you proud that India has 52 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 sq. km. Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection,” the prime minister said.

