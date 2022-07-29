Innovative Measures Being Undertaken to Involve Local Communities in Tiger Protection: PM Modi

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded all those actively working to protect the big cat and said innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection. International Tiger Day is marked on July 29 with an aim to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues.

“On International Tiger Day, I laud all those who are actively working to protect the tiger,” Modi said in a tweet. “It would make you proud that India has 52 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 sq. km. Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection,” the prime minister said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here