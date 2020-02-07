Inquiry Ordered after Video Shows Primary School Kids Lugging & Transporting Foodgrain on Handcart

Ballia (UP): The district administration on Friday ordered a probe after a video went viral on social media showing primary school students lugging heavy sacks of foodgrain onto a handcart and transporting them to a government school here.

District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi ordered the inquiry after eight students of class VI were seen in the purported video hauling as many sacks of foodgrain from the house of a ration shop owner and taking them on a handcart to the upper primary school in Chanwari village in Gadwar area here.

"Action will be taken after I get the report," the DM said.

Alok Yadav, principal of the upper primary school, told reporters, "As the person who operates the cart was not available, the help of the students was taken".

The area's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shiv Narain Singh said, "I have seen the video. It's a serious matter."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.