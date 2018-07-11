J&K Govt Orders Probe Against 2010 IAS Topper Over 'Sarcastic' Tweet on Spate of Rapes

Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia.

The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience.

I'm sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change. pic.twitter.com/ssT8HIKhIK — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) July 10, 2018

In the grand scheme of things some may be more important than others but no one is irreplaceable or indispensable. It’s foolish for anyone to think that they can’t be done without! https://t.co/iZFyVQwhg5 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2018

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated a departmental inquiry against 2010 batch IAS topper Shah Faesal, at the behest of the Union government over a “sarcastic tweet” he had posted against frequent incidents of rape seen in the country.The departmental inquiry has said that Faesal has failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in discharge of duties.Faisal posted yet another tweet on Tuesday and wrote: “Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia. The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience. I'm sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change.”In his tweet, Faisal has attached copies of the letter issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government initiating action against him while calling the order "a love letter from boss".In his controversial tweet that has now landed him in trouble, Faisal wrote: “Patriarchy + Population + Illiteracy + Alcohol + Porn + Technology + Anarchy = Rapistan!”According to the J&K government’s letter, the central government had asked the J&K administration to start an inquiry into Faisal’s Twitter comments as he has “… allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity and thus acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant”.Speaking to News18, Faisal said, “A ban on their freedom of speech and expression is totally unacceptable.”National Conference leader and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter: "Looks like DOPT is determined to chase @shahfaesal out of the civil services. The last line of this page is shocking & unacceptable where they question Faesal’s “integrity & honesty”. How is a sarcastic tweet dishonest? How does it make him corrupt?"Faesal is presently pursuing a fellowship in the United States and has taken a long leave from his bureaucratic duties.