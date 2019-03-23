LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Inquiry Ordered Into 'Purification' of Place Where Parrikar's Body was Kept

Former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, 63, died after battling a pancreatic ailment for a year.​

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (PTI)
Panaji: The Goa government has ordered an inquiry into reports that a "purification ritual" was conducted on Saturday at the state-run Kala Academy here, where the body of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar was kept.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade told PTI that he had ordered the inquiry after a section of the media reported that a purification ritual was carried out by some persons on the academy premises where Parrikar's mortal remains was kept on Monday before final rites.

"I have taken a strong note of these activities.... We cannot promote or patronise unscientific activities in government buildings," Gawade said.

Parrikar, 63, died on Sunday after battling a pancreatic ailment for a year.​
