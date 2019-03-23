English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inquiry Ordered Into 'Purification' of Place Where Parrikar's Body was Kept
Former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, 63, died after battling a pancreatic ailment for a year.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (PTI)
Panaji: The Goa government has ordered an inquiry into reports that a "purification ritual" was conducted on Saturday at the state-run Kala Academy here, where the body of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar was kept.
Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade told PTI that he had ordered the inquiry after a section of the media reported that a purification ritual was carried out by some persons on the academy premises where Parrikar's mortal remains was kept on Monday before final rites.
"I have taken a strong note of these activities.... We cannot promote or patronise unscientific activities in government buildings," Gawade said.
Parrikar, 63, died on Sunday after battling a pancreatic ailment for a year.
