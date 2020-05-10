INDIA

1-MIN READ

INS Jalashwa Arrives in Kochi with 698 Repatriated Indians from Maldives Under Vande Bharat Mission

INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbour on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Image: Indian Navy @indiannavy)

The arrival marks Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the Covid-19 lockdown.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
INS Jalashwa carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbour on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown, official sources said.

The passengers would disembark from the cruise terminal of Cochin Port Trust, they said.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare said all arrangements are in place to facilitate the safe stay of those repatriated, comprising 440 Keralites and people from other parts of the country.

Four passengers are from Lakshwadeep.

Besides these, the other passengers are from Tamil Nadu (187), Telganana (9), Andhra Pradesh (8), Karnataka (8), Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan (3 each) and Goa (1), Assam (1).

There are seven passengers each from Uttarakhand and West Bengal, Delhi (4), Puducherry (3), while there are two passengers each from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, the sources said.

