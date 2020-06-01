INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

INS Jalashwa Carrying 685 Stranded Indians Leaves Sri Lanka, to Reach Tuticorin on Tuesday

INS Jalashwa.

INS Jalashwa.

INS Jalashwa, carrying 685 people, including 125 women and seven children, started sailing back home from Colombo port in Sri Lanka on Monday night under its ambitious 'Operation Samudra Setu' programme.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
Share this:

A total of 685 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 linked international travel restrictions were evacuated on Monday from the island nation onboard an Indian Navy warship.

INS Jalashwa, carrying 685 people, including 125 women and seven children, started sailing back home from Colombo port in Sri Lanka on Monday night, Defence sources said here.

The ship is expected to arrive in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu before noon on Tuesday, they said.

Participating in the third phase of Navy's mission to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad, it had reached Colomboon Monday morning.

The Indian Navy under its ambitious "Operation Samudra Setu" programme had safely repatriated nearly 1,500 Indian

nationals from the Maldives in first two phases in its two vessels — INS Jalashwa and INS Magar on May 10, May 12 and May 17.

This was part of the Vande Bharat mission to repatriate stranded Indians in foreign countries through air and sea routes.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading