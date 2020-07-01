INS Jalashwa Evacuates 687 Indians Stranded in Iran amid Covid-19 Pandemic

A total of 687 Indians stranded in Iran were brought to V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin on Wednesday by Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa, a defence official said.

The evacuation is part of 'Operation Samudra Setu' under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back Indians stranded across the world in the wake of cancellation of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The evacuees were screened by the port health officials on deboarding and their luggage sanitised.

#WATCH INS Jalashwa enters Tuticorin Harbour in Tamil Nadu bringing back 687 Indians from Bandar Abbas, Iran: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/HLxbhwZJvA — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Earlier, it was reported that INS Jalashwa had reached Bandar Abbas on June 23 and the embarkation of the Indian nationals was to commence on June 24.

