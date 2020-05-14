INDIA

1-MIN READ

INS Jalashwa Returns to Maldives to Repatriate Indians Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbour on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Image: Indian Navy @indiannavy)

INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbour on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Image: Indian Navy @indiannavy)

INS Jalashwa with 700 Indians, including 100 women and children, will depart for Kochi on Friday night, it said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
INS Jalashwa has returned to Male to repatriate stranded Indians under the second phase of 'Operation Samudra Setu', the Indian Navy said on Thursday.


During the first phase of the operation between May 8 and May 12, INS Jalashwa and INS Magar repatriated 698 and 202 Indians, respectively, amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"INS Jalashwa has returned to Male, Maldives to begin phase 2 of Operation Samudra Setu - repatriation of Indian nationals from foreign shores by sea," the Indian Navy said in a press release.

INS Jalashwa with 700 Indians, including 100 women and children, will depart for Kochi on Friday night, it said.

"The Indian nationals who have been manifested for evacuation will be screened medically, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship," the Navy said.

'Operation Samudra Setu' of the Indian Navy is a part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India is operating 64 repatriation flights from May 7 to May 14 while the Navy has deployed two ships to bring back thousands of its nationals stranded abroad due to the lockdown.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected over 78,000 people and killed more than 2,500 persons in the country till now.

