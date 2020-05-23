INDIA

INS Kesari Carrying Medicines, Doctors Reaches Mauritius to Help Country Fight Against Covid-19

INS Kesari. (Image: Twitter)

INS Kesari. (Image: Twitter)

The 14-member medical team aboard INS Kesari comprised Indian Navy doctors and paramedics and they will assist their Mauritian counterparts in Covid-19 related emergencies.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
An Indian Navy ship carrying a medical team and ayurvedic and essential medicines reached Port Louis in Mauritius on Saturday to assist the island-nation fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The assistance being provided to Mauritius is under Mission Sagar, an outreach programme by India.

The 14-member medical team aboard INS Kesari comprised Indian Navy doctors and paramedics and they will assist their Mauritian counterparts in COVID-19 related emergencies, the Navy said in a statement.

An official ceremony to hand over the medicines to Mauritius from India was held on Saturday in the presence of Mauritian Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal and Indian High Commissioner Tanmaya Lal.

"This Indian Naval Ship Kesari is carrying COVID-related essential medicines and a special consignment of ayurvedic medicines for the people of Mauritius," the statement added.


