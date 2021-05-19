india

INS Kochi Brings 125 Rescuees from Barge P305 to Mumbai as Bad Weather Hampers Rescue Ops

Search continues for people who were onboard Barge 305 that first went adrift and subsequently sunk at Bombay Hight some 175 kms from Mumbai after de-anchoring as Cyclone Tauktae’s fierce wind speed created havoc at sea. The barge, on the path of the cyclone, had 273 people on board. The Navy’s Eye in the Sky, the P-8I aircraft, is airborne and looking for survivors at sea.

INS Kochi, the warship had set sail from the city on Monday morning to rescue the workmen from P305 in the Heera oil drilling platform, around 70 km off the Mumbai coast.

The warship INS Kochi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday with 125 workmen rescued from barge P305, an accommodation barge that sank amid the Cyclone Tauktae fury. Of the 273 people on the ill-fated barge, 184 have been rescued so far by the Indian Navy.

My ship has come back with 125 of the 184 persons from P305 rescued so far, Captain Sachin Sequeira, the commanding officer of INS Kochi, told reporters here. The operating conditions during the ongoing search and rescue at sea are tough with wind speeds of almost 90-100 kmph and waves as high as 9-10 metres, he said.

INS Kochi had set sail from the city on Monday morning to rescue the workmen from P305 in the Heera oil drilling platform, around 70 km off the Mumbai coast. Other naval ships and helicopters are continuing with the search for survivors.

first published:May 19, 2021, 13:05 IST