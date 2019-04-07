INS Sagardhwani Completes Goodwill Visit to Yangon to Strengthen India-Myanmar Ties

Marine acoustic research vessel INS Sagardhwani on Saturday completed its goodwill visit to Myanmar. The ship remained in Yangon from Tuesday till Saturday to further strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Myanmar.INS Sagardhwani is operated by the Indian Navy to support the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, which is one of the premier laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The ship is used to study the ocean environment, which has applications in such areas as monsoons, ocean pollution and exploration of ocean resources, climate change and the blue economy.“INS Sagardhwani’s goodwill visit is completed by Commanding Officer and senior scientist. The Indian team interacted with Myanmar Navy Hydrography officers, training command, department of maritime administration and Myanmar Maritime University during the tour,’’ reads a statement on the official Facebook page of Saurabh Kumar, Indian ambassador to Myanmar.Cdr Anuj Sharma, the ship’s commanding officer, heads a crew of over 80 officers and sailors. There was a team of scientists from the laboratory led by KV Sanil Kumar, who interacted with the Myanmar Navy and other maritime agencies in scientific cooperation in oceanography. This goodwill visit also supports the recent policy initiative -- security and growth for all in the region -- unveiled by the Indian government in 2015 to collaborate with countries in the Indian Ocean region.On April 1, Myanmar had officially shared all data related to its operations against India-based insurgent groups with New Delhi when Saurabh Kumar met the commander-in-chief of Myanmar Army in Naypyidaw. The crackdown of rebel groups such as National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) and United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I), was discussed in the meeting.From January 29, Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) started operations against the rebel groups. On January 29, more than 400 troops of Tatmadaw captured the headquarters of NSCN (K) in Ta Ga village, located in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. The operation continued till the end of February and the troops destroyed all camps of ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO, PDCK, KYKL, PREPAK, PLA, UNLF and other insurgent groups.