English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
INS Sagardhwani Completes Goodwill Visit to Yangon to Strengthen India-Myanmar Ties
INS Sagardhwani, which is used to study the ocean environment, is operated by the Indian Navy to support the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory.
Officials photographed during INS Sagardhwani's visit to Myanmar.
Loading...
Guwahati: Marine acoustic research vessel INS Sagardhwani on Saturday completed its goodwill visit to Myanmar. The ship remained in Yangon from Tuesday till Saturday to further strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Myanmar.
INS Sagardhwani is operated by the Indian Navy to support the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, which is one of the premier laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The ship is used to study the ocean environment, which has applications in such areas as monsoons, ocean pollution and exploration of ocean resources, climate change and the blue economy.
“INS Sagardhwani’s goodwill visit is completed by Commanding Officer and senior scientist. The Indian team interacted with Myanmar Navy Hydrography officers, training command, department of maritime administration and Myanmar Maritime University during the tour,’’ reads a statement on the official Facebook page of Saurabh Kumar, Indian ambassador to Myanmar.
Cdr Anuj Sharma, the ship’s commanding officer, heads a crew of over 80 officers and sailors. There was a team of scientists from the laboratory led by KV Sanil Kumar, who interacted with the Myanmar Navy and other maritime agencies in scientific cooperation in oceanography. This goodwill visit also supports the recent policy initiative -- security and growth for all in the region -- unveiled by the Indian government in 2015 to collaborate with countries in the Indian Ocean region.
On April 1, Myanmar had officially shared all data related to its operations against India-based insurgent groups with New Delhi when Saurabh Kumar met the commander-in-chief of Myanmar Army in Naypyidaw. The crackdown of rebel groups such as National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) and United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I), was discussed in the meeting.
From January 29, Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) started operations against the rebel groups. On January 29, more than 400 troops of Tatmadaw captured the headquarters of NSCN (K) in Ta Ga village, located in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. The operation continued till the end of February and the troops destroyed all camps of ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO, PDCK, KYKL, PREPAK, PLA, UNLF and other insurgent groups.
INS Sagardhwani is operated by the Indian Navy to support the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, which is one of the premier laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The ship is used to study the ocean environment, which has applications in such areas as monsoons, ocean pollution and exploration of ocean resources, climate change and the blue economy.
“INS Sagardhwani’s goodwill visit is completed by Commanding Officer and senior scientist. The Indian team interacted with Myanmar Navy Hydrography officers, training command, department of maritime administration and Myanmar Maritime University during the tour,’’ reads a statement on the official Facebook page of Saurabh Kumar, Indian ambassador to Myanmar.
Cdr Anuj Sharma, the ship’s commanding officer, heads a crew of over 80 officers and sailors. There was a team of scientists from the laboratory led by KV Sanil Kumar, who interacted with the Myanmar Navy and other maritime agencies in scientific cooperation in oceanography. This goodwill visit also supports the recent policy initiative -- security and growth for all in the region -- unveiled by the Indian government in 2015 to collaborate with countries in the Indian Ocean region.
On April 1, Myanmar had officially shared all data related to its operations against India-based insurgent groups with New Delhi when Saurabh Kumar met the commander-in-chief of Myanmar Army in Naypyidaw. The crackdown of rebel groups such as National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) and United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I), was discussed in the meeting.
From January 29, Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) started operations against the rebel groups. On January 29, more than 400 troops of Tatmadaw captured the headquarters of NSCN (K) in Ta Ga village, located in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. The operation continued till the end of February and the troops destroyed all camps of ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO, PDCK, KYKL, PREPAK, PLA, UNLF and other insurgent groups.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Turkey Shifts to New 'Soon to Become World's Largest' International Airport
- 20 Years of Sabyasachi: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor & Many More Stun at Designer's Fashion Show
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Saif Ali Khan Denies Playing Kartik Aaryan's Father in 'Love Aaj Kal 2'
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results