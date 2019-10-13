Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to Render Assistance to Typhoon-hit Japan, Says Indian Navy

The Navy has deployed INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to render assistance to Japan to provide assistance after at least 26 lives were lost to the calamity.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
File photo of INS Sahyadri. (Courtesy: Indian Navy official website)
File photo of INS Sahyadri. (Courtesy: Indian Navy official website)

New Delhi: The Navy has pressed two of its ships into service to provide assistance to typhoon-battered Japan, it said on Sunday.

The Navy has deployed INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to render assistance to Japan.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and causing floods. Nearly 26 people have been killed and hundreds injured due to the destruction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths due to the cyclone on Sunday.

