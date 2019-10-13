INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to Render Assistance to Typhoon-hit Japan, Says Indian Navy
The Navy has deployed INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to render assistance to Japan to provide assistance after at least 26 lives were lost to the calamity.
File photo of INS Sahyadri. (Courtesy: Indian Navy official website)
New Delhi: The Navy has pressed two of its ships into service to provide assistance to typhoon-battered Japan, it said on Sunday.
The Navy has deployed INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to render assistance to Japan.
As Japan battles the devastation and damage from #Typhoon #Hagibis.#IndianNavy ships #INSSahyadri & #INSKiltan mission deployed in the area are ready to render assistance as requested.@PMOIndia @IndianEmbTokyo @SpokespersonMoD https://t.co/uQIG4APdwe— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 13, 2019
Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and causing floods. Nearly 26 people have been killed and hundreds injured due to the destruction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths due to the cyclone on Sunday.
I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019
