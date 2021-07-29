CHANGE LANGUAGE
INS Talwar Conducts Exercise Cutlass Express-21 in Kenya

INS Talwar in the multinational maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2021 (CE 21), being conducted from July 26 to August 6, 2021, in Kenya.

Exercise Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices with various navies.

Indian Naval Ship Talwar is participating in the multinational maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2021 (CE 21), being conducted from July 26 to August 6, 2021, in Kenya.

In the harbour phase, which was conducted from July 26 to 28, at Mombasa, a team of Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) conducted training of personnel from navies of Kenya, Djibouti, Mozambique, Cameroon and Coast Guard of Georgia.

The MARCOS shared the best practices in executing Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations with the participating foreign Navy sailors during the exercise, which was held at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa.

Exercise Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the US, East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity in the Western Indian Ocean.

