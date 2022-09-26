INS Tarkash at Port Gentil, First-ever Visit by Any Indian Navy Ship to Gabon

INS Tarkash has made a port call in Gabon as part of its ongoing deployment in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy patrol, the defence ministry said here on Monday. This also marks the “first-ever visit by any Indian naval ship to Gabon”, it said.

“During her stay in harbour, the ship and her crew will participate in official and professional interactions as well as sports fixtures,” it said in a statement.

INS Tarkash made a port call at Port Gentil, Gabon as part of her ongoing deployment in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy patrol. This marks the first visit by any Indian Naval Ship to Gabon: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/iEA6FkYAtU — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

“Her professional interactions will include discussions and drills on firefighting and damage control, medical and casualty evacuation issues, and diving operations,” the ministry said.

There will also be familiarisation visits. In addition, yoga sessions and social interactions are also planned, officials said. The ship will remain open to visitors, they said.

