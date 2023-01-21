INS Vagir, Navy's Fifth Kalvari-class Submarine, to be Commissioned on Monday; Here's All You Need to Know

Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir on Monday. Built under Project-75, the submarine will be commissioned with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar as the chief guest of the induction ceremony.

The new addition is set to bolster the Navy’s combat capability as China continues to increase its presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Here’s a look at the top features:

Vagir is the fourth Kalvari class of submarine commissioned into the Indian Navy. These submarines were built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France.

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on 01 Nov 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on 07 Jan 2001 after serving the nation for about three decades.

Launched and named ‘Vagir’ on November 12, 2020, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date.

Vagir undertook its maiden sea sortie in February 2022, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned.

Vagir was delivered to Indian Navy on December 20, 2022.

Vagir will boost the Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

According to the Ministry of Defence statement, the Sand Shark represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner. The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also reflects MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

