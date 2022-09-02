INS Vikrant, India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, to be Commissioned Today in Boost to Naval Might

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, putting India in the league of a select group of nations, including the United States and China, which can indigenously manufacture aircraft carriers having a displacement of over 40,000 tonnes.

Once commissioned, Vikrant would be the second aircraft carrier that will be in service with the Navy, along with INS Vikramaditya. A third indigenous aircraft carrier is yet to get government clearance.

It took 13 years to make the indigenous Vikrant. The keel-laying of the aircraft carrier was done in 2009 and the ship was launched in August 2013. Five phases of sea trials began in August 2021.

The ship will set sail soon after commissioning, but the aircraft landing trials will begin by October this year.

Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by the Cochin Shipyard, the Vikrant has been equipped with 32 Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM). The aircraft carrier will also be equipped with AK 630 rotary canons as well as the Kavach anti-missile naval decoy system.

The Vikrant has a displacement of 42,800 tonnes and can carry over 30 aircraft and accommodate a crew of around 1,600 people.

With a cruising speed of 18 knots and a maximum speed of 28 knots, the Vikrant has a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles.

The Vikrant has 76 per cent indigenous content, which includes combat management system, electronic warfare suite, data network, and integrated platform management system, among others.

A brand new naval ensign will also be unveiled by PM Modi on Friday. The ensign was last amended in 2014 and this time, it is expected that the St George’s Cross will go off the ensign as an effort to do away with colonial traditions.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here