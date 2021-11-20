INS Visakhapatnam, India's Lethal Destroyer Ship, To Be Commissioned Tomorrow

November would be a landmark month for the Indian Navy with the commissioning of ‘Visakhapatnam’, the first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow. INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy.

Previously, media reports said that as many as 39 naval ships and submarines are currently being constructed in various Indian shipyards that are expected to significantly boost India’s maritime prowess. While the warship ’Visakhapatnam’ will be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the chief guest at the induction ceremony of Vela will be Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. Both the platforms have been built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The induction ceremonies will be held at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

The commissioning of Visakhapatnam will reaffirm India’s presence amongst an elite group of nations with the capability to design and build advanced warships. “We are ready for INS Visakhapatnam’s commissioning on November 21; our indigenous content is the highest today. After commissioning, we will continue with a few more trials and will be one with the fleet,” said Capt Birendra Singh Bains, Commanding Officer (designate) of INS Visakhapatnam to Zee News.

“We have improved our onboard machinery, various auxiliaries, weapon systems, & sensors; our guns & torpedoes are fired,” Captain Bains added.

The Zee news report states that a variety of weapons and sensors including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits make the INS amongst India’s largest destroyers.

