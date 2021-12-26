Inside Delhi's New Bharat Darshan Park: Replicas of 21 Iconic Monuments Made from Scrap Car, Truck Parts

After the success of the Waste to Wonder park in Sarai Kale Khan, which houses replicas of the wonders of the world made out of scrap materials, the national capital has another such green marvel to enjoy.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has developed a new park, named Bharat Darshan, in Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi which has replicas of 21 famous structures from across the country. The park was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Applauding the civic body’s efforts, Shah said the park was the perfect example of ‘Kachre Se Kanchan’. The Union minister also took a dig Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. “I want to say to Arvind Kejriwal. Please reduce your budget on advertisements and give money to civic bodies so that they can do better work.”

South MCD has developed the Punjabi Bagh park in an area of 8.5 acres. Overall, 22 structures — one banyan tree and replicas of 21 historical and religious places — have been erected in the park.

These include the Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, and Hawa Mahal. Almost 200 artists worked day and night for 22 months to complete the park.

“Despite witnessing Covid-19 pandemic and its cascading effect, the park has been developed in 22 months. Nearly 350 tons of scrap have been used to construct replicas of the monuments. We used electric poles, old cars, spare parts of trucks, pipes, and other scraps to make it possible,” said Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The park has been equipped with 755 facade lights, 51 CCTV cameras, three LED screens, 600 bollard lights, 102 compound lights, and DJ set for music. The power needs are met with solar plates, and a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 1 lakh litre has been set up for irrigation purposes.

“For adults, the ticket is priced at Rs 100 during the day and Rs 150 in the evenings, while ticket prices for children below 12 years stand at Rs 50 and Rs 75. The park will be closed on Monday,” a senior South MCD official told News18.

