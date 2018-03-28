Inside Look Into India's Special Operations in Myanmar

After its documentary on India’s September 2016 Surgical Strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, History TV18 is now all set to air a documentary titled ‘Special Operations India: Myanmar’, which will take an inside look at the Indian Army’s special ops against terror outfits near the Indo-Myanmar border. The documentary airs at 9 pm on Wednesday.On 4th June 2015, an Indian Army convoy was ambushed in Chandel District, Manipur. Eighteen Indian soldiers were martyred, in what was one of the worst militant attacks in North-East India in a decade. In response, the Indian Army sent in Paratrooper Special Forces to trace the attackers along the India Myanmar Border and destroy their militant stronghold, before more terror attacks could follow. It was a classified mission that’s now known as Operation Hot Pursuit.“Operation Hot Pursuit” was a race against time. It remains one of India’s most daring military operations in recent history. It was the need of the hour, following the militant attack on an Indian Army convoy. The ambush had been planned and carried out by an insurgent group called the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khapalang (NSCN K).The NSCN-K is a well-organized militia operating in North East India. Their funding comes from extortion, kidnappings and gun-running in the region. Sources also believe they are covertly aided by foreign powers. Following the ambush, Indian military intelligence showed that the insurgents had retreated to a large camp along the Indo-Myanmar Border.Swift counter insurgency measures were needed, to deter militants waging war against the Union of India. The Indian Army’s elite Paratrooper Special Forces unit in the North East were tasked with the mission. The History TV18 documentary follows these Jungle Warfare Specialists on their deadly mission against the NSCN- K.The story is told through the experiences of the men leading the operation and the decision makers in India’s military establishment at the time.The narrative relies on the first person accounts of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Government of India, General Bipin Rawat, India’s current Chief of Army Staff and the Special Forces Team Leader (identity undisclosed) spearheading the assault on ground. The programme also features Manohar Parrikar, Former Defence Minister, General Dalbir Singh, Former Chief of Army Staff and Nitin Gokhale, Defence Analyst and author, who share their insights.