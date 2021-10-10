Inspector, SI Arrested for Killing Kanpur Businessman Manish Gupta

Two policemen were arrested late on Sunday in connection with the killing of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta, police said. Superintendent of police (city) Sonam Kumar said inspector JN Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were handed over to the Kanpur SIT.

Kumar said the two planned to surrender before court on Monday, but they were arrested on Sunday evening itself after police received a tip-off. Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month, leading to his death.

The Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Gupta’s killing but the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh on Saturday.

Police commissioner Asim Arun on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of inspector Jagat Narain Singh, a resident of Amethi, sub-inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey, residents of Balia, Jaunpur and Mirzapur, respectively, besides head constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and constable Prashant Kumar, both from Ghazipur.

The officer said the SIT was carrying out raids across Uttar Pradesh to nab the absconding policemen at the earliest. As many as eight police teams had been formed to nab the absconding police personnel, he had said.

