Inspirational Quotes by Chandrashekhar Azad on His 114th Birth Anniversary That Will Fill You With Motivation

The country today is paying homage to revolutionary leader Chandrashekhar Azad on his 114th birth anniversary. Azad was one of those few leaders who gave nightmares to British administration during the struggle for Independence.

His journey as a revolutionary leader began in 1920 when he participated in Mahatma Gandhi-led Non-Cooperation Movement. This happened a year after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Azad got arrested at the age of 15 for taking part in the movement.

There is also an interesting story behind how he got his name, Azad. When he went to jail after his arrest, officials asked his name. Replying to them, he said "Azad", meaning free. It is believed that from there people started calling him Chandrashekhar Azad.

Azad decided to take the revolutionary route after suspension of the Non-Cooperation Movement. He rose to the position of chief strategist in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. He was involved in incidents like the Kakori conspiracy, bombing of assembly, killing of assistant superintendent of police, Saunders, among others.

He killed himself during an encounter with police in Allahabad’s Alfred Park on February 27, 1931, keeping his resolve that he would not be arrested alive.

As the country is remembering Azad on his birth anniversary, here are some of his inspirational quotes that will keep you motivated:

1. “Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.”

2. “I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood.”

3. “If your blood does not rage, it is water that flows in your vein.”

4. “A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.”

5. “Aisi jawaani kisi kaam ki nahi jo apni matrbhoomi ke kaam na aa sake.”