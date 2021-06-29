Inspired by Didi's Indomitable Spirit During Bengal Polls, Couple Brands Rice 'Khela Hobe'

Khela Hobe which emerged as the most interesting slogan this time in Bengal Election is now being used as a brand name for rice in Bengal.

As per sources, a couple hailing from Bengal have branded their rice as “Khela Hobe “ and are selling mini kit rice of Burdwan under this brand name.

When asked about their inspiration behind this move, Arindam and his wife Tanaya said that they were followers of Mamata Banerjee, and her indomitable spirit to fight the Bengal elections with a broken leg inspired them a great deal following which they decided to name their brand of rice, ‘Khela Hobe’. They believed that as khela hobe slogan has made its mark nationally from a political perspective, their rice brand with Khela Hobe will also make its presence felt nationally.

We have seen how amongst all odd didi has made it this time. Her leg was broken still she fought. Truly she is our inspiration, in this lockdown situation it was becoming difficult for us to trade then we thought let us give this name. Let me tell you this worked “, Arindam was quoted saying.

Even outside Bengal, the slogan is now being used to a large extent. As per reports, this slogan has now reached UP and is being used by the Samajwadi party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here