Inspired by Lord Shiva, Bengaluru-based MBA Graduate Grows 'Hybrid Ganja' at Home Using LED Lights

A 35-year-old Iran citizen was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday from a private villa near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru for growing cannabis using a hydroponic model. The accused was named Javad Rostampour, who came to study in Bengaluru in 2010. The cops were shocked to see what Javad was up to in his upscale mansion.

Came in as a Student

Javad completed his MBA from a private college in Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, following which he was living in a house in Kammanahalli. Over a period of time, he was inclined towards Lord Shiva and his connection with marijuana. About three years ago, he started using drugs and eventually began supplying them to his friends and other sources.

Javad studied several books on Marijuana and did extensive online research on growing cannabis, the ways to process it and other related things for over six months.

The Drug Raid

About a year ago, when city police nabbed a huge drug racket in Bengaluru, Javad was scared and he shifted base from Kamanahalli to Bidadi. An MBA graduate, Javad intended to study further and rented the villa for Rs 35,000 per month. During the lockdown, he found it difficult to source drugs and this is when his research and knowledge came handy.

The Set Up

During the lockdown, he decided to grow his own cannabis and mint money. He set up a hydroponic model to grow cannabis in his house and ordered LED lights, necessary chemicals to process the drug. He ordered 60 seeds via the dark web from Europe and planted the first seed in his fish tank.

He took good care of his plants and started harvesting and treating them to be used. His friends helped him supply the hydro-ganja to customers and he grew a total of 130 plants and had a very sophisticated set up for them, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Bengaluru City. Each gram of this drug costs around Rs 3,000- 4,000.

The Arrest

The crime branch caught two youths in DJ Halli on the pretext of transporting drugs. They turned out to be Javad’s friends and they revealed the source of drugs as his house. Following this information, police raided the villa and found an entire plantation. Four drug peddlers were arrested in connection to this case out of which two were Iranians overstaying on student visas, confirmed Mr Patil.

