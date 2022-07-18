Inspired by Movie 'Kurup', Karnataka Man Murders Mason to Fake His Own Death, Held

Crime thrillers inspired by real-life incidents making big on the silver screen are very common. However, in rare cases, people get inspired by movies and commit crimes. One such incident in Karnataka, involving the Malayalam movie ‘Kurup’ which is based on the life of criminal Sukumaran Kurup and known to have made some noise in the entertainment world, has come full circle. A man in Karnataka staged his death and killed an innocent person inspired by the movie ‘Kurup’.

People of Ottinene near Byndoor in the Udupi district of Karnataka were shocked to know someone was burnt alive in their village. An abandoned sedan was found with a charred skeleton in its rear seat.

According to Byndoor police, the car was found 100 meters away from Ottinene highway on the morning of July 13, 2022. Police started searching for the culprits and in less than 12 hours they knocked on the door of Sadananda Sherigar (54), a licensed land surveyor in the Udupi district. He was sentenced to imprisonment with respect to a forgery case in 2019. But, in order to evade arrest by the police, he along with his gang of confidantes faked his death and killed an innocent man for the same.

Police sources say that Sherigar had forged land documents and prepared a fake document that had a non-existing road adjoining it. A case was registered by Karkala police. Sadananda got a summons from the court which also issued an arrest warrant against him recently.

Shilpa, who was working in a government office on a contract basis is said to be in an illicit relationship with Sadananda. She has also seduced one Anand Devadiga and honey trapped him. Anand resembled Sadananda in height and personality. He was a mason and had worked for the culprits earlier. Shilpa and Sadananda picked him up and became intoxicated by mixing sleeping pills with alcohol. Once Anand slipped into a deep sleep, the duo along with two others, Satish and Nitin Devadiga immolated Anand with the car. Since the car belonged to Sadanand, everyone thought it was him who had committed suicide. Anand is said to be a native of Karkala, a nearby town.

The gang used 9 litres of petrol to set the sedan on fire with Anand in it. But Udupi police nabbed the culprits in less than 12 hours. The gang was seen crossing the Sastana toll booth near Brahmavara and one of them got down from the car to pay the toll and the CC cameras caught him. Sadananda is now arrested by the Udupi police on murder charges. Shilpa, Satish and Nitin Devadiga are also in police custody.

