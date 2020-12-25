Inspired by TV Serial, 22-year-old Delhi Man Kills Lover's Son, Burns Body for Rejecting His Proposal

Delhi police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting and killing the 10-year-old son of a woman he was in a relationship with. Police suspect that the accused, Bittu, kidnapped the boy and later murdered him in south Delhi's forested area before trying to burn all traces to his crime.

According to the police, the boy has gone missing on November 28 while buying groceries near his house in Bhati Mines locality. The mother, who was separated from her husband and lived with her child, lodged a complaint when he didn't return. Bittu was known to by living with the woman and wanted to marry her.

"The accused saw the boy alone outside the house and took him to the jungle in Maidan Garhi in a Gramin Seva (shared auto-rickshaw), from where he took him to the jungle on foot to eat berries. Since, the boy was familiar with him, he went along," said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi. To dodge any suspicion, the accused participated in searches for the boy along with the family, officials said.

"As per his plan, he strangulated the boy with his 'gamchaa' and threw the dead body in the muddy pond." The next day he went back to the jungle area of Maidan Garhi, and found that the dead body was visible in the pond. He retrieved the body and this time hid it under some stones. He then rushed to a petrol pump in Dera Mod and purchased fuel worth Rs 50 to burn all the body and all evidences.

To remove suspicion of his presence in the area for a long time, he had to rush back, again hiding the remains of the badly charred body under large rocks.

The man returned a day later, removed the boy's clothes and shows and stuffed the body inside a plastic bag and threw it back in the waters, the officer added.

The partially burnt body of the child was recovered from the jungles and the accused was arrested, the police said.

Probe revealed that Bittu had developed closeness with the woman whom he had known since childhood and wanted to marry her. However, the woman turned down his proposal because of her son."He used to stay with the woman and even became friendly with her son. Her son used to accompany him to the market for ice-creams and even to the forested area nearby.

The accused confessed he got the idea of the murder after watching a television serial.