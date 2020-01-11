Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Inspired' by TV Show, Nagpur Woman Hires Man for Rs 50,000 to Kidnap 12-year-old Nephew

The two kidnapped the boy from outside his school on Wednesday. They took him to Shegaon in Buldhana district in a car where the man stayed with the victim, while the woman returned to Butibori, the police said.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Inspired' by TV Show, Nagpur Woman Hires Man for Rs 50,000 to Kidnap 12-year-old Nephew
Representative image.

Nagpur: A 12-year-old boy was kidnapped by a man who was paid by the minor's aunt, with police in Nagpur claiming the crime was carried out after the duo were inspired by a television show.

Sarika Dinesh Bhagat (36) hired Gangaprasad Yerne (27) to kidnap the 12-year-old boy living in Butibori here, Crime Branch Inspector Anil Jittawar said.

"She promised Yerne Rs 50,000 for the job. The two kidnapped the boy from outside his school on Wednesday. They took him to Shegaon in Buldhana district in a car where Yerne stayed with the victim, while Sarika returned to Butibori," he said.

After the boy's parents lodged a police complaint, CCTVs in the vicinity were checked and Yerne's movements over the past three days were found suspicious, the official said.

"Through Yerne, we zeroed in on Sarika who confessed after being interrogated. She was made to call Yerne asking him to release the boy. Yerne left the boy in Wardha, from where the minor boarded a bus to Butibori. He was reunited with his parents. Yerne managed to escape," Jittawar said.

The two were inspired by a crime show on television, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram