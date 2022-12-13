CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » ‘Inspired India to Break Colonial Mindset’: PM Participates in Sri Aurobindo's 150th Birth Anniversary Programme
1-MIN READ

‘Inspired India to Break Colonial Mindset’: PM Participates in Sri Aurobindo's 150th Birth Anniversary Programme

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 18:56 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi also said, The life of Sri Aurobindo is a reflection of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (PTI Photo)

Recalling Sri Aurobindo's contributions to India's freedom struggle, PM Modi said, "Sri Aurobindo helped India break India free of the colonial mindset."

On the occasion of Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually participated in a programme and addressed the visionary’s followers. PM Modi said India is working with the mantra of ‘India First’, and the birth anniversary is a historic occasion for the entire country.

Recalling Sri Aurobindo’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle, PM Modi said, “Sri Aurobindo helped India break India free of the colonial mindset. He rebelled against the British regime and spoke of Poorna Swaraj. Freedom fighters like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose took inspiration from his patriotism."

“We get the fundamental philosophy of India’s soul and India’s development journey from Sri Aurobindo’s life. The country has specially resolved to celebrate this year to take his inspirations and thoughts to our new generation" PM Modi further added.

PM Modi also said, “The life of Sri Aurobindo is a reflection of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Although he was born in Bengal, he spent most of his life in Gujarat and Puducherry. Wherever he went, he left a deep imprint of his personality."

The programme took place in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. PM Modi also released a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo.

Sri Aurobindo, born on 15th August 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.

first published:December 13, 2022, 18:56 IST
last updated:December 13, 2022, 18:56 IST