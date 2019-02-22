Instant Transfer of Rs 2,000 to Farmers’ Bank Accounts When PM Modi Launches Kisan Yojna on Sunday

The Centre is set to transfer Rs 2,000 each to small and marginal farmers, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the government’s ambitious income-transfer scheme on Sunday.Just the click of a mouse will initiate millions of cash transfers as part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), which will be green flagged by PM Modi at a farmers’ rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.The preparations for the mega event are being finalised, with all states uploading the bank account details of the beneficiaries on the PM Kisan portal.The scheme, which was announced during the Union budget early this year, aims to address farm distress by providing financial assistance of Rs 6,000 in three installments to small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to 2 hectare.Since the scheme was launched retrospectively from December 1 last year, the first installment of Rs 2,000 is due within the current fiscal year ending on March 31 -- a few weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.UP chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has also reviewed the preparations for the launch and has directed officials to upload the names of beneficiaries on the designated PM Kisan portal and Aadhaar seeding of their bank accounts so they can get their money instantly, while the inaugural ceremony is still underway.Modi will also be laying foundation stone for several development projects in Gorakhpur before flying to Prayagraj in the afternoon. In Prayagraj, he is expected to take stock of arrangements at the Kumbh before flying back to Delhi at around 4:40pm.He was also scheduled to visit Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on February 27 but the programme has now been postponed.