Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Announces Exam Dates, Check Details @ibps.in
IBPS released a schedule with exams dates for the positions of several posts including officers, officer assistants, RRBs, CRP.
(Image: News18.com)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the exams dates for the position of several posts including officers, officer assistants, RRBs, CRP etc. Candidates can check the schedule on IBPS’ official website.
Candidates are required to upload these documents to register for the exams
1) Applicant’s photograph of file size 20 kb - 50 kb in .jpeg format
2) Applicant’s signature of file size 10 kb - 20 kb in .jpeg format
3) Applicant’s Thumb Impression of file size 20 kb - 50 kb in .jpeg format
4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the advertisement. File size of 50 kb -100 kb in .jpeg format
Preliminary exams for the post of officer scale I and office assistants will take place on different dates from August 3 till August 25.
The single exam for officer scale II and III posts is slated to take place on September 22 while the main exam for the post of office assistants is scheduled for September 29, 2019.
Exam for the post of officer scale I (main) will be conducted on September 22, as per the schedule.
The preliminary, main exams for the probationary officers will take place on different dates in October, while the exam for the Clerks and specialist officers will be conducted in December.
