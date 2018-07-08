The Kerala government was honoured by the Institue of human virology in Baltimore, US, for the effective measures taken for controlling the nipah virus.The virus that had hit the northern districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram had claimed 17 lives. The two districts were declared nipah virus-free on June 30.At a reception for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Health Minister KK Shylaja held at the Institute of Human Virology of the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, institute co-founder and director Robert Gallo congratulated the government and the people of Kerala for the state’s success.They also discussed the prospects of working with Kerala in the field of research. Kerala is planning to set up an advanced virology institute in Thiruvananthapuram.“This is an honour for the public health system of Kerala. Kerala gives a lot of importance for public health system. We believe that a healthy population is the base to be ahead in other areas," said Viajayan after receiving the honour.He also explained how the state managed the nipah virus."It is a matter of pride that Kerala was able to confirm nipah virus from the second patient itself. We could identify all the people who came in close contact with the first person and put them under surveillance. Those who showed symptoms were moved to isolation wards," said Vijayan.The CM added that even before confirming the virus the health system was alerted and once it was confirmed, the entire government machinery moved together.About 2000 people were put under surveillance as part of the monitoring.Vijayan added that this alert system and the synchronised efforts helped to control the virus from spreading to a larger area.