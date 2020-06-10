Institutes of Eminence Slip in QS World Ranking, Stress on Need for 'Perception Management' by Govt Abroad

In a setback to the incumbent government’s pursuit of creating world-class institutes around 10 Institute of Eminence (IoE) have slipped in their performance in the past one year, with OP Jindal Global University being the only IoE showing significant climb. In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings the number of institutes has fallen from 25 to 21 in the world’s top 1,000 institutes of higher education.







The Institute of Eminence that has seen a slip in performance are the University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Kharagpur, Madras, IISc-Bangalore, Central University of Hyderabad, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Pilani (BITS-Pilani), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Anna University.







Earlier, the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank had chaired a review meeting on the progress of works sanctioned under the Institute of Eminence Scheme in New Delhi.







“Some of the institutes present at the meeting spoke about perception management abroad. In India, people know the institutions but for international ranking, we do not have the presence in European countries, Russia, Japan even in the UK. We as individual institutions cannot manage it on their own for me to run a campaign to improve our perception beyond the USA, where some of the IoEs have significant numbers of alumni,” said a source from one of the IoEs.







“Individual institutes' efforts in enhancing the perception won’t have the effect that a government would, like the Incredible India campaign. We have suggested that as a country we should promote these institutions outside the country. The government has heard from some of us, and a committee could be formed to see how to improve the perception abroad.“the source added.







HRD Ministry launched a scheme of ‘Institutions of Eminence’, which would give the IoE status to public and private institutes to function with full autonomy and incentives in acquiring the status of ‘world-class universities’.







The institute that retained the status as the top university in the country is IIT-Bombay, followed by IISc-Bangalore, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati, Delhi University and IIT-Hyderabad.







The OP Jindal Global University issued a statement after the announcement- “At a time when the total number of Indian institutions have gone down in the QS World University Rankings 2021, JGU has vastly improved its position in these rankings that were released today by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).”







It added, “Within 11 years of establishment, JGU has been ranked in the top 651-700 universities in the world and has become India’s number 1 ranked Private University. JGU is also India’s top-ranking university with a focus solely on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities as per the influential QS World University Rankings 2021.” JGU has taken a jump of a possible 100 ranks to the 651-700 band this year from the 751-800 band last year.

