Institutional Quarantine for UK Returnees Relaxed in Delhi as Passengers Show Low Positivity Rate

Mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine for those returning from the United Kingdom, imposed in light of the new strain of coronavirus detected in that country, has been relaxed, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in an order issued on Friday.

The decision was taken after a review meeting wherein it was found that the positivity rate among those returning from the UK was low, Hindustan Times reported. The passengers will, however, still have to home quarantine for seven days.

Earlier, the Delhi government had mandated seven days of institutional quarantine followed by another seven days of home isolation irrespective of whether they tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry made negative Covid-19 test reports dating back at least 72 hours before the flight mandatory for passengers coming from the UK. Passengers are also required to take the RT-PCR test on arrival at the entry airport in India.

India had suspended all passenger flights between the UK and India from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the UK. Over 60 passenger flights per week were flying between India and the UK in December before the suspension.