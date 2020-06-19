5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All Covid-19 Patients in Delhi, Confirms MHA

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Friday confirmed that people testing positive for Covid-19 will have to undergo five-day institutional quarantine instead of home quarantine even if they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

So far, such patients were advised to quarantine themselves at home. But reports said the home ministry is concerned about areas where residents are already jostling for space and home isolation is not possible.

The move is the polar opposition of what the Delhi government had been advising patients so far. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in the past urged people with “no or mild symptoms” to recuperate at home to avoid additional burden on the city’s already overwhelmed healthcare infrastructure.

This is the home ministry’s second major directive on the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. Earlier on Friday, a high-powered committee, set up by home minister Amit Shah, recommended fixing the cost of a Covid-19 isolation bed in Delhi’s private hospitals in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi inched closer to 50,000-mark on Friday, including 1,969 deaths and 21,341 recoveries.