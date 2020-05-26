INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for Those Returning to Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

File photo of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

File photo of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

It was also decided to disburse Rs 2,000 each to 3.62 lakh people of Assam stranded outside the state under the 'Assam Care' scheme every month from April to June.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Share this:

The Assam government on Tuesday stressed on strict quarantine protocol for the people coming from outside the state, stating that those returning will mandatorily have to stay in institutional isolation.

At a meeting of the council of ministers (CoM) chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal, it was decided that in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Assam, the guidelines of quarantine norms would be stringently enforced, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

It was decided that people coming from outside the state will be sent for institutional quarantine and no home isolation will be allowed, he said.

The council of ministers also decided to disburse Rs 2,000 each to 3.62 lakh people of Assam stranded outside the state under the 'Assam Care' scheme every month from April to June.

It was also decided that the ministers given charge of respective districts regarding COVID-19 will also oversee the damages caused by floods, erosion and thunderstorm, Patowary said.

The CoM comprehensively discussed the flood situation in the state and deputy commissioners were directed to take all necessary steps to repair embankments and stock essential food items for the flood-affected people, he said.

The CoM also approved allocation of 1,176 bighas of land to the Bharali Pariya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Paam, led by BJP MLA Padma Hazarika, to encourage youths in agriculture and allied sectors.

It was also decided to provide Rs 2,000 per month to folk artistes for three months from April to June, the minister added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading