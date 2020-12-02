Insufficient Beds, Overburdened Doctors Led to Deaths of 8 Infants in 4 Days in MP's Shahdol Hospital, Finds Probe Team

A state government-appointed team has given clean chit to the district hospital in Shahdol, around 550km from Bhopal, where eight children died in a span of four days, saying the sudden rush of patients was to be blamed for the mortalities.

The team comprising Dr Pavan Ghanghoria and assistant professor Dr Akhilesh Parihar from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College concluded that the mismanagement at the hospital was because of insufficient beds in the paediatrics ward, which had 32 patients as against 20 beds available, causing the ‘system to crash’.

The visiting physicians said the staff and nurses were few in number and space had to be increased but claimed that physicians offered proper treatment to the infants.

The Shivraj Chouhan government was rattled by sudden surge in mortalities at the tribal-dominated district and had ordered a probe into the deaths following a high-level review with health officers in Bhopal.

Despite experts pointing out dearth in amenities earlier, the hospital is still under the scanner as it’s the same facility where six infants had died in January this year.

The visiting experts had pointed out that the hospital has above par facilities but as the hospital is burdened with patients from nearby districts, facilities should be upgraded.

The probe team found that seven infants who died suffered from pneumonia while one had consumed impure water during delivery.

District collector Satendra Singh too offered similar pleas, saying it was all due to excess numbers of patients landing at the hospital.

The Congress, however, continued to slam the state government over mortalities. Reacting to the demise of two more children on Tuesday, MPCC chief Kamal Nath had called the situation concerning. He had asked the state government to shift infants elsewhere and bear the treatment expenses.