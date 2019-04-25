Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Insult to Indian Flag': Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s Demand to Ban ‘Green Flags’

Giriraj Singh had said that Election Commission should ban the use of green flags, alleging that they spread hate and create a perception of being used in Pakistan.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
'Insult to Indian Flag': Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s Demand to Ban ‘Green Flags’
File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Patna: Reacting strongly to BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s demand to ban "green flags", RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the remarks are an insult to the tricolor (Tiranga).

“This is an insult to the tricolour. The green colour is there in Tiranga too,” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said while talking to reporters in Patna. “One ideology, one thinking cannot be forcefully imposed on everyone. I don't like the name- Giriraj Singh. Change the name,” he added.

On Tuesday, Giriraj Singh had said that Election Commission should ban the use of green flags, often associated with political and religious bodies associated with Muslims, alleging that they spread hate and create a perception of being used in Pakistan.

Known for his hardline Hindutva views that have often triggered controversies, Singh said his fight from this parliamentary constituency is against a "gang" working for "breaking up" India, and asserted that he represents the agenda of cultural nationalism and development.

Lok Sabha polls in 14 out of the 40 seats at stake in Bihar were conducted in the first three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23. Polling in the remaining 26 seats will be held in the next four phases of elections, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
