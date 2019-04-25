English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Insult to Indian Flag': Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s Demand to Ban ‘Green Flags’
Giriraj Singh had said that Election Commission should ban the use of green flags, alleging that they spread hate and create a perception of being used in Pakistan.
File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Loading...
Patna: Reacting strongly to BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s demand to ban "green flags", RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the remarks are an insult to the tricolor (Tiranga).
“This is an insult to the tricolour. The green colour is there in Tiranga too,” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said while talking to reporters in Patna. “One ideology, one thinking cannot be forcefully imposed on everyone. I don't like the name- Giriraj Singh. Change the name,” he added.
On Tuesday, Giriraj Singh had said that Election Commission should ban the use of green flags, often associated with political and religious bodies associated with Muslims, alleging that they spread hate and create a perception of being used in Pakistan.
Known for his hardline Hindutva views that have often triggered controversies, Singh said his fight from this parliamentary constituency is against a "gang" working for "breaking up" India, and asserted that he represents the agenda of cultural nationalism and development.
Lok Sabha polls in 14 out of the 40 seats at stake in Bihar were conducted in the first three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23. Polling in the remaining 26 seats will be held in the next four phases of elections, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
“This is an insult to the tricolour. The green colour is there in Tiranga too,” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said while talking to reporters in Patna. “One ideology, one thinking cannot be forcefully imposed on everyone. I don't like the name- Giriraj Singh. Change the name,” he added.
On Tuesday, Giriraj Singh had said that Election Commission should ban the use of green flags, often associated with political and religious bodies associated with Muslims, alleging that they spread hate and create a perception of being used in Pakistan.
Known for his hardline Hindutva views that have often triggered controversies, Singh said his fight from this parliamentary constituency is against a "gang" working for "breaking up" India, and asserted that he represents the agenda of cultural nationalism and development.
Lok Sabha polls in 14 out of the 40 seats at stake in Bihar were conducted in the first three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23. Polling in the remaining 26 seats will be held in the next four phases of elections, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell In, No Pollard in West Indies Squad
- IPL 2019 | Five Most Memorable KKR vs RR Encounters Over The Years
- Will 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani be Replaced by Ami Trivedi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results