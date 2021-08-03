Insult to People & Democracy, Says PM Modi on Ruckus in Parliament, Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again attacked the Opposition for stalling Parliament and asked his MPs to ensure proceedings continue with maximum attendance in the Houses.

PM Modi, who was speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday — the third meeting in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament — also took offence to the kind of language used by some leaders of the opposition regarding passage of bills and called it not just an insult to Parliament but to the people of the country.

The prime minister said his government was committed to the cause of the people and that is one of the reasons he asked all his ministers and MPs to ensure maximum presence in the House and in parliamentary proceedings.

While the monsoon session of parliament began on July 19, Parliament has functioned for only 18 hours out of possible 107 hours in the first two weeks. More than ₹ 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of disruptions, government sources said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, as PM Modi expressed his worry over the logjam, opposition parties led by Rahul Gandhi met over breakfast and later cycled to Parliament to register their protest. The parties have disrupted proceedings in Parliament, demanding discussion on the Pegasus snooping row and farmers’ protest among other issues.

Meanwhile, at the BJP meet, a speech was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who said the economy was coming back on track and there have been record GST collections. She added that India has been able to reach a figure from -23 points to -7 points.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, addressing the media after the BJP meet, said the prime minister started with happy news that July has brought in. “We had Rs 1.16 lakh crore GST collection. News from Tokyo Olympics, whether it’s bronze by PV Sindhu or achievements of hockey teams, has come in July," PM Modi said.

He also spoke about e-Rupi, a new digital payment mode and said it will have “targeted and purpose-specific benefit for people". The digital voucher aims to ensure that government’s monetary benefits directly reach citizens in a ‘leak-proof’ manner.

