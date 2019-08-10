Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Insurance Firms to Be Told to Compensate Flood-hit Farmers in Karnataka, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre would also take steps to protect farmers and poor people from money lenders, Sitharaman added.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Insurance Firms to Be Told to Compensate Flood-hit Farmers in Karnataka, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspects flood-affected areas in Belgaum district of Karnataka.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that insurance firms would be directed to pay compensation to farmers who suffered losses in the floods in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi after conducting an aerial survey of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts, she said insurance firms would be instructed to conduct meetings with officers and elected representatives of the districts concerned and finalise the compensation amount and to conduct their surveys and formalities later.

The Centre would also take steps to protect farmers and poor people from money lenders, Sitharaman added.

Incessant rains in many districts in Karnataka over the past few days have left 26 people dead and affected thousands.

The finance minister, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, visited flood-hit Belagavi and Bagalkote districts and spoke to some flood affected people. She also visited a few relief centres and took stock of the situation.

At one of the affected areas, a woman broke down while narrating her plight.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram