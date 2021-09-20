Insurance of 74 Fatehabad Roadways Buses Lapses, Vehicles Parked in Depot

The people living in and around Fatehabad are facing huge trouble in commuting within the town and to nearby cities. The reason? Reports say that due to the negligence of the Fatehabad Roadways department, around 74 buses have been parked in the city bus depot for the last seven days. According to employees of the Fatehabad Roadways, the senior officials of the roadways did not reinsure the busses after it lapsed, leaving no option but to keep the vehicles parked.

The junior employees of the roadways and the Fatehabad depot claim that the concerned department and senior officials were informed about the insurance due date of the busses.

The junior employees of the roadways claim that the senior officials did not pay heed to their communique regarding the insurance due date. “We cannot take these buses on the road as they do not have insurance,” said a bus driver of the roadways.

They claim that the state government is suffering a daily loss of around Rs 3-4 lakhs as buses are parked at the depot.

The employees of the Fatehabad Roadways have written to the government to take action against the officials due to whose negligence the buses have remained parked in the depot for a week. Some suspect that the senior officials of the roadways are promoting private players

Due to the failure in the renewal of the insurance, long-distance busses connecting the city with Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and other places have also come to a halt including local bus service.

One Ranveer Sharma said, “I came down to the bus depot to take a bus to Delhi but on reaching here I learnt buses are not plying.”

