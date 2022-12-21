CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Deepika Padukone#BiggBoss16Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Insurgency Reduced Drastically in NE in Last Few Years: Tripura CM
1-MIN READ

Insurgency Reduced Drastically in NE in Last Few Years: Tripura CM

PTI

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 14:50 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

CM Manik Saha asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stitched the eight states of the region in the quest for development and growth (Image: Twitter File)

CM Manik Saha asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stitched the eight states of the region in the quest for development and growth (Image: Twitter File)

Saha said several development works are being undertaken in the region under the Act East policy of the Centre

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has claimed that insurgent activities have reduced drastically in the Northeast in the last few years.

He said several development works are being undertaken in the region under the Act East policy of the Centre. Insurgency has reduced drastically due to the proactive role played by the Centre as well as the states, he said while addressing a programme at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Tuesday.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stitched the eight states of the region in the quest for development and growth.

Saha said he is in constant touch with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditiya Scindia for starting international flight services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. insurgency
  2. northeast
  3. Tripura
first published:December 21, 2022, 14:50 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 14:50 IST
Read More