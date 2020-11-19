Intel Input Warned Pakistan Will Push Terrorists Ahead of Local Polls in J&K, Says Police After Nagrota Encounter

Four terrorists were gunned down at Nagrota's Ban toll plaza on Thursday after a specific intelligence input that Pakistan would try to disrupt the proposed DDC polls by orchestrating terror attacks.

IG Mukesh Singh told News18 that composite ‘nakas’ were set up after the input. “We received the input and for the last two days, nakas with police and CRPF men were set up. This morning, around 5 am when this truck was stopped for questioning, the driver took advantage of darkness and fled. Soon after, there was firing from inside,” Singh told News18.

Police suspect all four terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed and infiltrated on Wednesday evening. Mobile phone sets with GPS has been recovered and are being investigated to ascertain exact location from where the terrorists came. Police officials said the rice bags are also being scrutinised for markings which would help them ascertain the identity of the overground workers who were helping the alleged terrorists.

“They were heavily armed. Each terrorist was carrying at least 3 AK47, one pistol and multiple grenades. They must have lobbed 25-30 grenades at us,” IG Singh who monitored the operation from a bullet-proof command vehicle at the encounter site, told News18.

Total 11 AK47, 3 pistols and 25 grenades have been recovered, said police. Local officials claim all the weapons were to target elections in Kashmir. At least nine local political workers have been gunned down in the Valley since May this year and apprehensions are that more would be targeted during campaigning.

IB inputs say 250-300 terrorists are waiting at launch pads across the LoC to infiltrate into Indian territories to carry out terror-related activities. BSF IG Rajesh Mishra told the media on Sunday, "There are 250-300 terrorists across the border, present at each launching pad in Pakistan. Our security forces have been successful in thwarting their attempts of infiltration."

DDC elections are being held from November 28 to December 22. Centre has rushed 25,000 additional paramilitary troops to ensure peaceful elections. Local administration is also asking candidates to not campaign in interiors and stay put in hotels and clusters identified by police so that their security is ensured.