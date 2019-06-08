Take the pledge to vote

Intel Inputs About Possible Threat to J&K BJP Leaders: Officials

Security alerts have been sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts and range officers for necessary action and precaution.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Intel Inputs About Possible Threat to J&K BJP Leaders: Officials
Representative image (Reuters)
Jammu: An intelligence input has been passed on to the Jammu and Kashmir police about a possible threat to some BJP leaders including its president Ravinder Raina, officials said on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu range) M K Sinha said they have got the security inputs and are looking into it.

Security alerts have been sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts and range officers for necessary action and precaution.

Raina, an RSS pracharak who was appointed as the state BJP head last year, is already a state government protectee.

Senior police officials said that they were aware about the threats but added that such warnings come almost on regular basis.

The intelligence input is being verified by other concerned security agencies, they said. ​

