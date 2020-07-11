Intel Inputs Reveal Pakistani Terrorists Trying to Enter J&K, BAT Action against Indian Forces Possible: Report

Intelligence inputs have disclosed that terrorists could be trying to enter Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan to carry out "action". Following this, security forces along the India-Pakistan border have been put on high alert, reported news agency ANI on Saturday.

“There is likely presence of armed terrorists in Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors with an intention to infiltrate to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) action,” said the inputs, which sources in intelligence agencies said have been shared with the armed forces and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Pakistan’s BAT consists of its army commandos and terrorists from outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Earlier on Saturday, GOC 19 Infantry Division Kashmir Major General Virendra Vats said Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration and push in more terrorists into J&K after failing to instigate unrest following last year's August 5 decision of revoking Article 370.

"Pakistan has been failing in its attempt to instigate the people of Kashmir ever since we had the momentous decision of August last year. They have been trying very hard, they also know the season is coming to an end very soon, three or four months is what they have, so they shall try their best to push in the terrorists," he said.

The Army Commander said the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) are fully active and terrorists are making attempts to infiltrate into India. "The launch pads are fully occupied and if we have to hazard a guess it would be anything between 250 to 300 terrorists in the launch pads, he said.

Following the latest inputs, patrolling has been enhanced and extra deployments are done during the night. "Any misadventures of Pakistan will be responded effectively,” a senior BSF official told ANI.