Intel Warns of Possible Terror Attack as Four Jaish Terrorists Enter Delhi; Security Beefed up

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up across the national capital after police received intelligence input of a possible terror strike, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Raids are being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at several locations across the city after the intelligence inputs suggested that three to four members of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad may have infiltrated into the city.

The Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas across the national capital as the city gears up for Durga Puja and Ramlila to ensure safety and security of people, especially women.

Security agencies have been getting inputs about possible attacks in retaliation against the central government's August 5 decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

In September, military sources said forces were on high alert following inputs that around 450-500 well-trained terrorists are waiting at terror launch pads to sneak into the Valley as part of Pakistan's design to trigger unrest.

Some of the terrorists waiting to infiltrate into India were trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot which was bombed by Indian Air Force in February, the sources had said.

The Army had also said it had received inputs on a possible terror attack in south India, adding that some abandoned boats were found recovered from Sir Creek.

“We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled,” news agency ANI quoted Lt Gen SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Southern Command as saying.

Security had been tightened across Tamil Nadu in August following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into the state.

It was suspected that six members of the terror outfit infiltrated into the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore, police had said.

