Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018: Online Application For Security Assistant Posts to End Today

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018 | Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will close the registration for the security assistants today (November 10). IB had advertised total 1054 Security Assistant/ Executive posts. Candidates eligible for the vacancies can apply till Saturday, and will be allowed to pay application fee till November 13, 2018.The application for the post was released on October 20. The online applications have to be submitted online through MHA’s website (mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (ncs.gov.in) only.Part-I relates to the personal, academic and other particulars of the candidate while Part-II relates to the payment of exam fee, if applicable.The general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 50, while reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen) does not have to pay any application fee.The selection process will consist of three tiers — objective questions, descriptive and personality test. Candidates may not necessarily get the same centre of examination in their Tier-I exam as opted by them, the MHA though all efforts would be made to accommodate them in nearby centres. On the basis of their performance in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II and Tier-III exam.The date, time and exam centre of Tier-II and Tier-III would be intimated to the successful candidates through E-mail is given by them in the online application.Not exceeding 27 years. Though, there is age relaxation for the reserved category.