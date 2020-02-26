Take the pledge to vote

Intelligence Bureau Staffer Found Dead in Delhi's Riot-hit Chand Bagh Area

Ankit Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and might have been killed in stone pelting, officials said. His body was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
New Delhi: In this undated photo, 26-year-old Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau staffer who was found dead in a drain in Chand Bagh area of the riot-affected north east Delhi on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An Intelligence Bureau staffer was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived, officials said.

Ankit Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and might have been killed in stone pelting, they said. His body was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy.

Sharma's father Devendra, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, said he returned home around 5.30 pm on Tuesday and soon after left to assess the situation outside. However, for hours, he did not return.

"When he didn't return, we started looking for him. We also went to the GTB and LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash) hospitals to check whether he was admitted, but could not find him.

"We kept searching him till 3 am on Wednesday. Later around 10 am, we got information that his body was lying inside the Chand Bagh drain. We never thought that he will be killed," he said.

Sharma's mother Sudha was inconsolable and said she never thought "destiny would be so cruel to her".

"I can't live without him," Sudha said repeatedly as relatives and friends tried to console her.

Sharma's brother Ankur said some women from their colony informed them in the morning that they saw people throwing his brother in the drain.

"When the persons saw the women, they threatened them with dire consequences if they revealed about it to anyone. He sustained several stab wounds before being dumped into the drain," Ankur claimed.

On Tuesday evening, mobs roamed Chand Bagh and other areas, pelting stones and setting property on fire.

Sharma, one of the 22 killed in the communal violence over the citizenship amendment law, is survived by his parents, brother and sister. He joined the service in 2017.

