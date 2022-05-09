Intent on Investment: PM Modi, Top Tycoons Expected in Yogi Govt's Groundbreaking Event on June 3

The re-elected Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now gearing up for another groundbreaking ceremony on June 3 in Lucknow, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expected to be present. Chairpersons, CEOs, directors and representatives of top national and multinational companies including Adani Group, Microsoft India, Reliance Industries, Hiranandani Group, Birla Group, ITC Group, etc, are likely to participate as well.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on Monday and gave instructions regarding the outline of the programme. He said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best destination for industrial investment in the country in the past five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

“UP, which was ranked 14th till 2017 in the national ranking of Ease of Doing Business, is at the second position today. Now ‘Team UP’ is working assiduously to achieve the top ranking," said the CM.

In the previous UP Investor Summit, the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.68 lakh crore. Out of these, proposals worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore are being realised on the ground even as two groundbreaking ceremonies had taken place in the earlier stint of CM Yogi, officials say.

Designating ‘Invest UP’ as the nodal agency for the ceremony, the CM said that private institutions, companies as well as government investment programmes should be included in the ceremony. He also gave necessary instructions to make the event a grand affair.

As many as 1,500 projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore are planned to be launched in this third groundbreaking ceremony. Major projects include Adani Group’s Rs 4,900 crore venture, Hiranandani Group’s two data centres in Noida with an investment of Rs 9,100 crore, Microsoft’s Rs 2,100 crore software development centre, Dalmia Group’s Rs 600 crore cement manufacturing plant in Mirzapur, Hamirpur. These also include the detergent manufacturing plant of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

As of now, projects worth about Rs 21,000 crore in investment are in the IT and electronics sector only while many ventures related to MSME, textile, tourism, energy, food processing, food security and pharmaceutical sectors are to kick off very soon, say officials.

