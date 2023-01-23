Intention of Legislation Should Take Effect as Law, Says Kerala Governor in Policy Address

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan while making the policy address at the 8th session of the 15th Kerala legislative assembly said that the government Is committed to the constitutional value that the intention of legislation should take effect as law.

“Legislative assemblies represent the will of the people. The spirit of legislation and the intention of the legislature has to be protected. My government is committed to the constitutional value that the intention of legislation should take effect as law,” he said.

This comes in the background of some bills passed by the previous sessions of the assembly including one removing the governor as chancellor of state universities remaining pending before him.

The Congress-led opposition UDF brought placards inside the assembly and they raised them while the governor came in and left after the address.

The placards read “settlement between governor and government" and “Pinarayi govt has come to a compromise with RSS nominee".

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said, “For the past 2 months, the governor and government have been fighting each other. One fine morning, there is a settlement between the governor and CM. There was not even a single line vehemently criticising the central government. That was part of the settlement they made. The CPM had earlier made a statement that the governor is an RSS agent. Now they have reached a settlement."

The policy address marked the commencement of the budget session of the assembly.

“Our Constitution has provided legislative space for the Union and the States. Incursions into the legislative domain of the States do not augur well for a cooperative federal setup," said the governor. “Checks and balances in the system have to be scrupulously observed for the healthy functioning of our democratic polity."

The policy address also said that a strong nation has to have a strong Centre, empowered states and actively functioning local governments.

“Recent measures to curtail the borrowing limits of the States constrain the scope of their interventions in the health, education and infrastructural sectors. While fiscal discipline has to be enforced in right earnest, there cannot be different yardsticks for State Governments, which are not made applicable to the Union Government,” the governor said.

